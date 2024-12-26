Bryce Young reacts to new 'evil' nickname from Carolina Panthers fans
Losing to Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers has consequences. The team has four wins this season, and they've all resulted in catastrophe for the team they beat. Front offices and owners seem to be intolerant of a loss like that.
The Las Vegas Raiders fired an assistant after losing. The New Orleans Saints canned their head coach. Daniel Jones was benched and then released from the New York Giants. The Arizona Cardinals were eliminated from playoff contention. It has spawned a new nickname for Young, one he wasn't sure how to feel about.
Bryce Young learns of 'Carolina Reaper' nickname
When first told, Bryce Young thought fans were referring to the Carolina Reaper pepper, one of the spiciest peppers out there. "That's definitely my first time hearing it. I can't control the fans," he said. "I don't know, reaper's a little like evil, so I try not to be evil, I guess."
Young said all this with a smile on his face. "I don't really know how to feel, but that's not really up to me I guess," the quarterback added. The mood surrounding Young and the Panthers has dramatically changed in the last few weeks, and the nickname is just a small part of that for a player once briefly considered to be one of the worst busts of all time.
