Bryce Young named starter for Panthers trip to Germany per Dave Canales
Bryce Young started the first two games of the season before landing on the bench thanks to lackluster, unconfident, and uninspiring play. He returned for two more starts that were much better, but Dave Canales hesitated to give the Carolina Panthers starting QB job to him moving forward.
Ahead of their trip to Munich for a matchup with the New York Giants, Canales has decided to roll with the hot hand. Andy Dalton is likely fully healthy now, but it's Young's job at least for this week.
Dave Canales names Bryce Young the starter
Dave Canales refused to name a starter after last week's win, one that included stellar play from Bryce Young and a game-winning drive. He said they needed to look at film, and evidently, the film was kind enough to Young to warrant a start. "This is about progress from one week to the next," the coach said.
The Panthers opted to keep Young at the deadline, signaling that they're not quite done with him and could see a future with him. That future has to begin now and continue every week until the decision is made. At least for Week 10, Canales seems to agree with that plan.
