Cam Newton Expected to Resume Football Activity in Near Future

Cam Newton's future with the Carolina Panthers organization is certainly unclear and according to team owner David Tepper, "it's all about health". Whether or not Tepper is truly waiting to see how Newton comes back from his injury, he'll at least have an idea of when they can begin evaluating his status.

Per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Newton is expected to return to "football activity" sometime in March. Rodrigue also stated that the team could potentially limit his workouts and activity until they feel 100% confident in his rehabilitation process.

This could give Panther fans an idea of when a decision could come on Newton and his future. If Tepper wants to let this thing play out, we could be looking at the weeks leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft to see which direction they go in. At that point, it would be highly unlikely that Carolina would be selecting a quarterback in the early rounds for two reasons - they weren't willing to move up in the draft and Newton is still on the roster as they elect to wait it out.

Newton is owed $21.1 million in 2020 and with it being the final year of his deal, it may be hard to get teams to bite on the trade market not knowing how healthy he is. At this juncture, it's all a guessing game and until Newton gets back to football related work, expect dead silence from the front office.

