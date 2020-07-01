Cam Newton: "I Never Once Wanted to Leave Carolina"

In case you have been living under a rock as of late, former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton signed to the New England Patriots on a one-year deal. This transition shocked many fans, but it was made clear by the Panthers organization that Newton would not return. He eventually had to find somewhere else to play, which is why he was completely open to signing with Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Newton responded to the breaking news by making a video on his YouTube channel to bid farewell to the Panthers franchise and embrace a new chapter in New England. The 5 minute 30 second long vlog is attached below:

The beginning of the video flashed back to the day when the Panthers gave Newton's camp the permission to seek a trade. While he was completing a workout on that day, Newton talked about how he intended on staying in Carolina for his entire career. However, he made note of his understanding that the league is a business.

"I feel let down, but at the same time, I'm not bitter," Newton said. "I've been with a great organization for as long as I've been in the NFL and I'm sad for this day to come. At the end of the day, in the famous words of Nipsey (Hussle): 'The marathon continues.' "

Newton made sure that fans understood that leaving Carolina was not his decision as well.

"Don't believe the hype," Newton stated. "I never once, and I'll say this right now, I never once wanted to leave Carolina. Don't let them make you believe. It was their decision. I stuck with it and I knew that, so I asked for a trade."

Since that day at the beginning of the video, the Panthers released Newton. His time spent as a free agent was certainly much longer than expected of a former NFL MVP, but eventually, the Patriots shook up the sports world by signing him.

The rest of the video was a tribute to Panthers fans and the nine years that Newton spent in Carolina followed by a workout montage. At the end of the video, Newton said four words to put the rest of the league on notice: "I'm at y'all neck." In other words, he's ready to prove the doubters wrong this season.

