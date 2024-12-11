Cam Newton breaks down how season-ending injuries take their toll in the NFL
It may not seem all that impactful to have an injury that cuts a player's season short at this stage. Players who go down for the year later on in the year, such as Jonathon Brooks or Trevor Lawrence, don't get as much sympathy for those who lose the year early on. But former Carolina Panthers icon Cam Newton, who experienced some season-enders, believes they all take a toll.
Cam Newton says season-ending injuries add up
There have been several season-ending injuries in the NFL this year, especially in the last few weeks. Cam Newton had numerous injuries throughout his NFL career, and he knows what they're like. "Man, it's tough," the ex-MVP said. "You do have that warrior's mentality. The hard part is knowing that everything else is fine except for this particular injury."
In Newton's case, it was his foot. He suffered a Lisfranc injury during a preseason match and played two regular season games with little to no mobility before being shut down for the year. "I was in the best shape of my life," Newton said. "But my foot was off." A shoulder injury in 2018 also got worse as the year went on and ended Newton's season prematurely.
Newton said it "sucks" for veterans like Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Graham to be unable to fulfill their roles as veterans on the team because of unfortunate injuries. He also said these players will try to play even when they're hurt, so if their season's over, it's because they're truly injured.
