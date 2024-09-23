Canales discusses 180 of Panthers' passing game, sticking with Andy Dalton moving forward
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales picked up his first win as an NFL head coach on Sunday as he helped lead his team to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Earlier in the week, he decided to bench Bryce Young for Andy Dalton, and one game in, that decision has paid off.
Here's what Canales said in Monday's press conference.
Injury update
“Guys are coming in and out. We still don’t have full conclusion from the imaging and some of the things we’re doing on Adam Thielen, Lonnie Johnson, Damien Lewis, and Jordan Fuller. We’ll have more information after we go through that.”
If the plan is to keep playing Andy Dalton as long as he plays well
“Andy is our quarterback. He gives us our best chance to win. That’s the approach as we get ready for the Bengals.”
The big turnaround of the passing game
“It was just a commitment to doing things right. Hit the first guy in progression, having answers for pressure, and just being able to take advantage of those things when we did. There’s certainly things that we’ve got to clean up, but just for the full system to come to life, it all start up front with the offensive line. They took the challenge in the run game and we finished the game running the ball which is my dream, it’s my vision for Panthers football at its finest.”
How Bryce Young was in QB2 role on the sideline
“He was consistent in his leadership. The way he continued to connect with people and to add that value of the experiences. Because now you talk about a guy that’s got 18 games of experience under his belt to be able to see the game and bring those things, he certainly did that.”
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Ochocinco apologizes to Carolina Panthers WRs for his bad take
NFL power rankings Week 4: Panthers ride Red Rocket up 5 spots
Panthers’ free agent spending spree vindicated with Week 3 win
Dave Canales on Andy Dalton’s big-time game in win vs Raiders