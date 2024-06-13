Canales Highlights Standouts from Spring Ball
It's the time of year where all 32 teams are beaming with optimism. Everyone looks great, the offense is clicking on all cylinders, the defense is playing the ball well in flight, and so forth. Although teams are operating practices in shorts and helmets, you can still get a good feel for where each player is at in their development and who you're going to be counting on when the season arrives.
Following the team's final practice on Wednesday, Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales rattled off a few guys that stood out to him over the course of the offseason workout program.
“Derrick Brown on defense, coming to work every day just killing it in the drills. He’s really getting after it, pushing himself especially when he’s tired. Coach (Todd) Wash doing an incredible job with the rush group and the different stunts and things that they’re working on.
“On offense, I can’t talk about effort without talking about Chuba Hubbard and Tommy Tremble. Two guys who really push each other to get their work in, to work on the small things, taking care of their bodies. The effort that we’re looking for in practice, these guys are at the front of what we’re talking about trying to push the tempo and trying to make the defense feel the attacking style that we have. These are guys that have really stoodout for me this spring as leaders in that regard.”
