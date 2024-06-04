Carolina Countdown to Kickoff: 95 Days
Every day from now until kickoff we'll be celebrating a Carolina Panther who donned the number that correlates with the number of days left until the Panthers take the field in week one against the Saints. Today marks 95 days left, so let's talk about Derrick Brown.
The main man in the middle of the Carolina defense has developed into an absolute force. The Panthers drafted Brown out of Auburn University with the seventh overall pick in the 2020 draft. It took him a few weeks to make a big impact, but Brown's coming out party came on a big stage. On a cold Saturday night in Green Bay in 2020, Brown sacked future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers twice in primetime for the world to see.
Since then, he's been a pillar of consistency for a franchise in search of any continuity to cling to. Brown hasn't missed a game in his stellar four year career, starting 63 of the 66 games he's competed in. While the big fella's first three years were solid, he leveled up in his fourth campaign.
Brown's 2023 season was one of the best in Carolina Panthers' (and league) history. He amassed 103 tackles, setting the NFL record for an interior defensive lineman. On top of breaking that record, Brown tallied 15 quarterback hits, seven sacks, and one interception that was in the running for Carolina's best play of 2023 (let's be honest, there wasn't much competition).
Brown's impact can be felt even when he doesn't make a significant statistical impact. He's doubles as a gigantic, space eating tackle who swallows opposing lineman while using elite speed, agility, and strength to rush the quarterback and muddy pockets. He truly is the complete package.
For a franchise known for it's defensive stalwarts, Derrick Brown has scratched and clawed his way into the pantheon of Carolina Panther greats. Carolina and Brown agreed to a four-year, $96 million extension in April of 2024. The second his pen touched that contract, defensive coordinators across the NFC South shuddered knowing they have another half decade of dealing with the disruptive defensive tackle.