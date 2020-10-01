Carolina Panthers 10/1 Injury Report

The Carolina Panthers (1-2) are getting set to return to Bank of America Stadium this Sunday to play host to the Arizona Cardinals (2-1). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (illness)

Limited

Jeremy Chinn (hip)

Dennis Daley (ankle)

Russell Okung (groin)

Adarius Taylor (hip)

Full Participant

Donte Jackson (toe)

Curtis Samuel (elbow)

Kawann Short (foot)

