Carolina Panthers' 2021 Opponents Set

It's hard to believe, but the 2020 season has officially come to an end for the Carolina Panthers following Sunday's 33-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Panthers finished at 5-11 which is right where I had them finishing, but still exceeded my expectations. Carolina lost eight games by just one score and had a chance to win several of those games with the ball in their hands at the end. One loss that was much closer than anticipated was to the Super Bowl defending champs, Kansas City, on the road. What is even more impressive is that the Panthers remained competitive all season without Christian McCaffrey for 13 games.

Now, the focus immediately turns to the 2021 season and finding a new GM to replace Marty Hurney, free agency, and the draft.

With yesterday's results, the Panthers finished the season 3rd in the NFC South above the Atlanta Falcons. This means that Carolina will play host to the Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, New England Patriots, and Minnesota Vikings. As for road games, Carolina will pay a visit to the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Arizona Cardinals. A 17th game would be played against the Houston Texans, but the NFL has not officially added the 17th game at this moment. Carolina will also have their annual home matchups with divisional opponents Tampa Bay, Atlanta, and New Orleans.

