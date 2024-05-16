Carolina Panthers 2024 Schedule Released
Moments ago, the NFL released the schedule for all 32 teams. The Panthers will have nine home games and eight away games this season. They will kick things off with a Week 1 divisional matchup on the road against the New Orleans Saints and will end the season on the road in Atlanta. Carolina will play AFC West and NFC East divisions in addition to playing the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, and Chicago Bears.
PANTHERS 2024 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
Week 1 (9/8): at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST on FOX
Week 2 (9/15): vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Week 3 (9/22): at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS
Week 4 (9/29): vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST on FOX
Week 5 (10/6): at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST on FOX
Week 6 (10/13): vs. Atlanta Falcons, 4:25 p.m. EST on FOX
Week 7 (10/20): at Washington Commanders, 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS
Week 8 (10/27): at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS
Week 9 (11/3): vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Week 10 (11/10): vs. New York Giants (Munich, Germany), 9:30 a.m. EST on NFL Network
Week 11: BYE
Week 12 (11/24): vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Week 13 (12/1): vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. EST on FOX
Week 14 (12/8): at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. EST on FOX
Week 15 (12/15): vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. EST on FOX
Week 16 (12/22): vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. EST on FOX
Week 17 (12/29): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Week 18 (Date TBD): at Atlanta Falcons, Time TBD