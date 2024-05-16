All Panthers

Carolina Panthers 2024 Schedule Released

A first-look at the Panthers' 2024 slate.

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, the NFL released the schedule for all 32 teams. The Panthers will have nine home games and eight away games this season. They will kick things off with a Week 1 divisional matchup on the road against the New Orleans Saints and will end the season on the road in Atlanta. Carolina will play AFC West and NFC East divisions in addition to playing the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, and Chicago Bears.

PANTHERS 2024 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Week 1 (9/8): at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST on FOX

Week 2 (9/15): vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Week 3 (9/22): at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS

Week 4 (9/29): vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST on FOX

Week 5 (10/6): at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST on FOX

Week 6 (10/13): vs. Atlanta Falcons, 4:25 p.m. EST on FOX

Week 7 (10/20): at Washington Commanders, 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS

Week 8 (10/27): at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS

Week 9 (11/3): vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Week 10 (11/10): vs. New York Giants (Munich, Germany), 9:30 a.m. EST on NFL Network

Week 11: BYE

Week 12 (11/24): vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Week 13 (12/1): vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. EST on FOX

Week 14 (12/8): at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. EST on FOX

Week 15 (12/15): vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. EST on FOX

Week 16 (12/22): vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. EST on FOX

Week 17 (12/29): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Week 18 (Date TBD): at Atlanta Falcons, Time TBD

