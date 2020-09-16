SI.com
Carolina Panthers 9/16 Injury Report

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers are barreling towards their week two clash with the high-powered Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. 

Unfortunately for Carolina, they could be without defensive lineman Kawann Short, who injured his foot during Sunday's season opener vs the Raiders. As of right now, it is a "wait and see" for Short. In regards to starting left guard Dennis Daley, it appears he will be missing his second straight game as he deals with an ankle injury.

Despite not participating in Wednesday's practice, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule seems optimistic that Short will be able to go by Sunday. "Anytime someone doesn't practice, I'm concerned. We'll wait and see how the week plays out and see if we are able to have him, but he finished the game on Sunday and he's working hard to come back. I'm sure if anyone can come back, I'm sure KK can."

Cornerback Donte Jackson exited Sunday's game in the first half with an ankle injury, but was able to be a full-go on Wednesday.

Below is a full list of today's injury report:

DNP

OG Dennis Daley (ankle)

DT Kawann Short (foot)

Limited

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (eye)

Full Participation

WR Pharoh Cooper (ribs)

CB Donte Jackson (ankle)

LB Shaq Thompson (groin)

DE Stephen Weatherly (hamstring)

