Carolina Panthers 9/30 Injury Report

The Carolina Panthers (1-2) are getting set to return to Bank of America Stadium this Sunday to play host to the Arizona Cardinals (2-1). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers Wednesday injury report.

DNP

DL Derrick Brown (not injury related)

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (illness)

OT Russell Okung (groin)

Limited

Jeremy Chinn (hip)

Dennis Daley (ankle)

Donte Jackson (toe)

Kawann Short (foot)

Adarius Taylor (hip)

Full Participant

Curtis Samuel (elbow)

