Panthers Activate Two from Reserve/COVID-19 List

Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers announced that offensive linemen Tyler Larsen and Michael Schofield III have been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Schofield III went on the list on October 19th while Larsen went on the week prior.

Getting these two guys back may not have a huge, noticeable impact but it does provide the Panthers with more depth up front. Schofield III started the first two games of the season filling in for the injured Dennis Daley but saw his role diminish once guard Chris Reed came off the COVID list and earned a starting spot. Prior to signing with the Panthers, Schofield started all 16 games in back-to-back season with the Los Angeles Chargers, so he clearly has the most experience among that 2nd group on the line.

Tyler Larsen has played in five games but primarily on special teams. He did come in for a couple plays when starting center Matt Paradis injured his finger against the Arizona Cardinals.

As the Panthers slowly but surely start to get back to full strength on the offensive line, we should see a vast improvement compared to what we have seen thus far through the first half of the season.

The Panthers and Chiefs kickoff this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

