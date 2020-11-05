SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Panthers Activate Two from Reserve/COVID-19 List

Schuyler Callihan

Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers announced that offensive linemen Tyler Larsen and Michael Schofield III have been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.  Schofield III went on the list on October 19th while Larsen went on the week prior. 

Getting these two guys back may not have a huge, noticeable impact but it does provide the Panthers with more depth up front. Schofield III started the first two games of the season filling in for the injured Dennis Daley but saw his role diminish once guard Chris Reed came off the COVID list and earned a starting spot. Prior to signing with the Panthers, Schofield started all 16 games in back-to-back season with the Los Angeles Chargers, so he clearly has the most experience among that 2nd group on the line.

Tyler Larsen has played in five games but primarily on special teams. He did come in for a couple plays when starting center Matt Paradis injured his finger against the Arizona Cardinals. 

As the Panthers slowly but surely start to get back to full strength on the offensive line, we should see a vast improvement compared to what we have seen thus far through the first half of the season.

The Panthers and Chiefs kickoff this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carolina Panthers Mid-Term Report Card: Defense

See how the Panthers' defense graded out in the first half of the season

Josh Altorfer

Will the Panthers Make a Trade at the Deadline?

Does GM Marty Hurney get a deal done?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Romone97

Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Chiefs

The Panthers have released their latest depth chart

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/4

A full look at the Panthers latest injury update

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Were Never Really in the Trevor Lawrence Sweepstakes

It seems very unlikely that the Panthers end up with the No. 1 overall pick for the 2021 NFL Draft

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Sign TE Seth DeValve to Practice Squad

Carolina brings back a familiar face at tight end

Schuyler Callihan

Jets GM Joe Douglas Regrets Letting Robby Anderson Leave New York

The Jets GM is not thrilled over his decision of letting Robby Anderson walk

Schuyler Callihan

Behind the Phrase the Panthers Have Lived by Since the Rhule Era Began

The Panthers are in a rebuild but are making strides one small step at a time

Schuyler Callihan

by

Reg100

Panthers Choose to Make No Moves at Trading Deadline

Carolina Panthers GM Marty Hurney decides to not make any moves at the trading deadline

Schuyler Callihan

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers at Chiefs

Getting you set for this week's Panthers game!

Schuyler Callihan