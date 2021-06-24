OFFICIAL: Panthers Agree to Terms with Rookie OL Brady Christensen

Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have agreed to terms on a contract with rookie offensive lineman Brady Christensen.

Christensen was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU where he played left tackle, protecting Zach Wilson's blindside. Throughout OTAs and minicamp, Christensen has been taking the majority of his reps at right tackle behind Taylor Moton.

"We think he's a right tackle," head coach Matt Rhule said. "He certainly has the ability to be on the left but I think most of us would like to have more length over on the left side. So, he's playing right tackle but I think he can be a guy that can go inside and be an excellent guard. I've been really pleased with him and his ability to play tackle. When we drafted him we thought, hey, there's a guy that's going to find a place to play and I feel good about him out there. I wouldn't say he would never go to the left side but we put him there and feel really good about his growth there."

Christensen becomes the 10th Panthers draft pick to sign his rookie contract. Former Notre Dame tight end and fellow third round selection Tommy Tremble remains as the only unsigned draft pick.

