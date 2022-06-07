Carolina Panthers Announce New Broadcast Partnership

Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have agreed to a multi-year deal with Queen City News (WJZY) as the new flagship television station of the Panthers.

"The Panthers are excited to introduce Queen City News as an official television partner and the flagship television station of the Carolina Panthers,” said Jake Burns, Chief Commercial Officer for the Carolina Panthers in a statement made in today's press release. “Queen City News is a leader in sports programming in the Carolinas with its award-winning Charlotte Sports Live show, and the station’s commitment to the market and the amount of local news and sports programming ensures that our fans will have access to more television content than ever before.”

According to the press release, Queen City News' award-winning sports show, Charlotte Sports Live, will be creating various content which includes pre and post-game shows. WJZY will also be home to the Carolina Panthers' pre-season games in the Charlotte market beginning this season.

Preseason games

8/13 at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. EST

8/19 at New England Patriots, 7 p.m. EST

8/26 vs Buffalo Bills, 7 p.m. EST

WSOC/WAXN previously served as the Panthers' official television partner and flagship television station from 2019-21.

