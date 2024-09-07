Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints spread & over/under predictions
Week 1 in the NFL is officially here and once again, the Carolina Panthers will open up the season with a divisional opponent. This Sunday, they'll square off against the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. EST. The listed odds for this week's spread prediction article are from SI Sportsbook.
Spread: Saints -3.5
2-star play on the Saints: While I do believe we'll see a much better offensive product from the Carolina Panthers, it's not going to be perfect right out of the gates, especially since the starters only played one drive in the preseason. Defensively, there are serious question marks at corner and edge rusher, so I'll lay the 3.5 with the Saints here in what should be a really tight game from start to finish.
Over/Under: 41.5
4-star play on the under: I don't always side with the trends, but this is one instance where I will. The under has cashed in each of the Panthers' last nine games, in 14 of the Saints' last 20 games, and in each of the last seven times these two have met. Defense is always going to have the upper advantage early in the season and neither offense is equipped to put up big numbers. The under is a strong play in this one.
