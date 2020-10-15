Carolina Panthers Center Tyler Larsen DNP at Thursday's Practice (Illness)

During today's injury report, the Carolina Panthers announced that backup center Tyler Larsen did not participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness. This does raise some level of concern considering the Atlanta Falcons placed rookie defensive lineman Marlon Davidson on the COVID/reserve list. Davidson played 18 snaps on Sunday's game vs the Panthers and in wake of his positive test, the Panthers decided to enter the NFL's intensive protocol out of precaution.

Carolina head coach Matt Rhule talked briefly about Larsen's status and as of now, it doesn't seem to be troubling news.

"I can't comment on anything about his illness. Obviously, we would put someone on COVID/reserve if that time comes, but with his specific illness, I can't really get into detail."

Per HIPAA rules, the details of Larsen's illness must remain private unless he gives permission for that information to be released.

In terms of Rhule's level of concern after finding out the news about Davidson he responded, "I'm always concerned with everybody. With that situation, I'm concerned for everybody. We're trying to take all the precautions on our end, but I'm just kind of taking it day by day and just seeing our tests as they get back and just making sure we're smart here on our end."

The Panthers and Bears are scheduled to play this Sunday at 1 p.m.

