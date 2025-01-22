Panthers GM drops concerning comment about WR position
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young showed some very positive signs during the second half of the 2024 NFL season. The problem is that he doesn't have enough weapons.
The young wide receiver duo of Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker is talented, but Legette endured considerable growing pains during his rookie campaign, and Coker has a lot to prove.
As a result, the Panthers need to prioritize addressing the wide receiver position during the NFL offseason, but while it would be nice for Carolina to land a big name in free agency, that may not be all that realistic.
It appears that Panthers general manager Dan Morgan may already know that.
When asked about Carolina's need for more receivers heading into the offseason, Morgan kind of brushed it off.
“We’re just going to look to add really good football players,” Morgan said, via Joe Person of The Athletic. “It’s not going to be specific to any position or need.”
While that could just be classic GM speak, it also could be viewed as Morgan essentially ruling out the possibility of the Panthers being able to land a top-flight receiver in the coming months.
Carolina does not have a whole lot of cap room, and let's be honest: players like Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin are probably not bowling over everyone to sign with the Panthers.
In spite of the fact that Carolina displayed some promise toward the end of 2024, the fact of the matter is that it went just 5-12 and has missed the playoffs seven years in a row.
The top free agents are probably going to want to sign with teams that have a chance of winning, and the Panthers probably do not present that option next season.
