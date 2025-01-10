Carolina Panthers GM reveals critical offseason priority
The Carolina Panthers are facing a critical offseason, especially after showing considerable promise toward the end of the 2024 NFL campaign.
The Panthers obviously have a lot of work to do, as they have to improve their roster via free agency. However, they also must focus on their own players, too.
A perfect example is Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn, who has one year remaining on his deal before he can test the open market.
Carolina general manager Dan Morgan was asked about the situation this week, and the exec said that a Horn extension is something he will work on during the offseason.
Horn racked up 68 tackles, a couple of sacks, an interception and 13 passes defended in 15 games this season.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of South Carolina, was selected by the Panthers with the eighth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.
While Horn was brilliant this year, he does come with a very checkered injury history, which will make any lucrative long-term deal with the rising star pretty risky.
Between 2021 and 2023, the Alpharetta, Ga. native played in a grand total of 22 contests. He looked impressive while he was on the field during that time, but his lack of availability throughout a very big portion of his career thus far is definitely concerning.
Still, the vast potential that Horn flashed in 2024 was tantalizing, and it may leave Carolina no choice but to extend him.
That's especially considering that the Panthers finished the year with the worst defense in league history. Remove Horn from the equation, and imagine how much worse things can get.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL exec delivers strong take on Panthers QB Bryce Young
Panthers coach Dave Canales makes surprise announcement
Retaining DC shows Panthers front office committed to continuity
Panthers and Seahawks should team up for blockbuster WR deal