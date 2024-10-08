All Panthers

Carolina Panthers updated depth chart shows changes up front for Week 6 vs. Falcons

A look at the new two-deep the Panthers will work with for this week's divisional game.

Schuyler Callihan

Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers have been decimated by injuries through the first five weeks of the season and for the first time in his NFL career, right tackle Taylor Moton will miss a game with a triceps injury. Center Austin Corbett is lost for the season with a bicep tear, so it's expected that Brady Christensen will step in as the interim starter.

Here is a look at the Panthers' updated depth chart which was released Tuesday afternoon.

OFFENSE

QB: Andy Dalton, Bryce Young

RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear, Mike Boone

WR: Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker

WR: Jonathan Mingo, David Moore

TE: Tommy Tremble, Feleipe Franks

TE: Ja'Tavion Sanders

LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman

LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala

C: Brady Christensen, Andrew Raym

RG: Robert Hunt, Jarrett Kingston

RT: Yosh Nijman

DEFENSE

DE: LaBryan Ray, Jayden Peevy

DT: Shy Tuttle, Nick Thurman

DE: A'Shawn Robinson

OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, Tarron Jackson

ILB: Claudin Cherelus

ILB: Josey Jewell*, Trevin Wallace, Jon Rhattigan

OLB: Charles Harris, DJ Johnson

CB: Jaycee Horn, Troy Hill

CB: Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Shemar Bartholomew

S: Xavier Woods, Jammie Robinson, Russ Yeast

S: Nick Scott, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Demani Richardson

SPECIAL TEAMS

P: Johnny Hekker

K: Eddy Pineiro

LS: JJ Jansen

KR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore

PR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

NFL Week 6 Power rankings: Panthers drop back down near bottom

Jake Delhomme hits bullseye with his dark take on the 2024 Panthers

Panthers inexplicably abandon the run vs. Bears after strong start

What Bryce Young said about Caleb Williams after breakout game

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Home/News