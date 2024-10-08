Carolina Panthers updated depth chart shows changes up front for Week 6 vs. Falcons
The Carolina Panthers have been decimated by injuries through the first five weeks of the season and for the first time in his NFL career, right tackle Taylor Moton will miss a game with a triceps injury. Center Austin Corbett is lost for the season with a bicep tear, so it's expected that Brady Christensen will step in as the interim starter.
Here is a look at the Panthers' updated depth chart which was released Tuesday afternoon.
OFFENSE
QB: Andy Dalton, Bryce Young
RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear, Mike Boone
WR: Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker
WR: Jonathan Mingo, David Moore
TE: Tommy Tremble, Feleipe Franks
TE: Ja'Tavion Sanders
LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman
LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala
C: Brady Christensen, Andrew Raym
RG: Robert Hunt, Jarrett Kingston
RT: Yosh Nijman
DEFENSE
DE: LaBryan Ray, Jayden Peevy
DT: Shy Tuttle, Nick Thurman
DE: A'Shawn Robinson
OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, Tarron Jackson
ILB: Claudin Cherelus
ILB: Josey Jewell*, Trevin Wallace, Jon Rhattigan
OLB: Charles Harris, DJ Johnson
CB: Jaycee Horn, Troy Hill
CB: Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Shemar Bartholomew
S: Xavier Woods, Jammie Robinson, Russ Yeast
S: Nick Scott, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Demani Richardson
SPECIAL TEAMS
P: Johnny Hekker
K: Eddy Pineiro
LS: JJ Jansen
KR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore
PR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL Week 6 Power rankings: Panthers drop back down near bottom
Jake Delhomme hits bullseye with his dark take on the 2024 Panthers
Panthers inexplicably abandon the run vs. Bears after strong start
What Bryce Young said about Caleb Williams after breakout game