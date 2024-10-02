Help is on the way for the Panthers as two players are designated to return from IR
Wednesday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that tight end Ian Thomas and cornerback Dane Jackson have been designated to return from injured reserve. Both players will have a 21-day window to practice and be activated.
Thomas is in his seventh season with the Panthers and although he's yet to evolve into a legitimate pass-catching threat, he is considered to be one of the league's best blocking tight ends. In 94 career games, Thomas has caught 116 passes for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns. He suffered a calf injury early training camp and was placed on injured reserve on September 7th, so it'll likely be a while before he's up for a game.
As for Jackson, he was expected to be the Panthers' starting corner opposite of Jaycee Horn before going down with a hamstring injury. He split time as a starter and rotational guy with the Buffalo Bills throughout the first four years of his career but produced at a high level in limited snaps.
With Mike Jackson seemingly locking down a starting spot, Dane Jackson won't be asked to play a boatload of snaps once activated. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will have the ability to work him back into the mix slowly, assuming the rest of the room stays healthy.
