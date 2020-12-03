SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Efe Obada Making a Case to be Included in Panthers' Promising Future

Josh Altorfer

Carolina Panthers' defensive lineman Efe Obada's 2020 season began like many people's year has gone—badly. On Sep 6, Obada was waived by the Panthers just hours after he tweeted about how excited he was to make the 53-man roster. He was officially re-signed a day later after Carolina reshuffled its' injured reserve list. Still, it seemed as if he had a long way to go to prove to the new coaching staff that he had what it takes to play in the league.

Fast forward to December and Obada has turned into a very important player on the Panthers' defensive line. Over the last three games, he has contributed with 2.5 sacks including one against future Hall of Famer, Tom Brady. He is also only one of two Carolina defensive linemen that have a Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of over 60. The other is, of course, Pro Bowl hopeful Brian Burns. If you are unfamiliar with PFF, it is a database driven by analytics that establishes grades for players based on their performance on the field.

The Panthers have an extremely young defense that has shown great promise throughout recent weeks. Obada is making a strong case to be at the center of the defensive line as the unit continues to grow together. Burns, Jeremy Chinn, Derrick Brown, Rasul Douglas and Donte Jackson are all under 26-years-old and look to have solidified roles in Carolina's rebuild. Obada is a bit older at 28 but he does not have a ton of NFL mileage on him. 

If Obada continues to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks as he has recently, then the Panthers will have no choice but to keep him in the interior of the line. The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder is the ideal size for the position. His raw talent has finally shown some signs of progressing towards making him a consistent playmaker. The future looks bright for both the Panthers' defense and for Obada personally. Matt Rhule and Phil Snow were smart to hold on to the unproven player, who is now proving himself.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Josh Altorfer at @jaltorfer1

 

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 12: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Highlights and low points from Carolina's loss against the Vikings

Jason Hewitt

4 Things the Panthers Should Do For the Final 4 Games of the Season

With the 2020 season coming to a close, the Panthers need to make some tough decisions

Schuyler Callihan

by

jaltorfer

Carolina Panthers Report Card: Defense vs Vikings

Grading out how the Panthers' defense performed in the loss to Minnesota

Schuyler Callihan

Top Defensive Performers in Panthers' Loss to Minnesota

These three guys played their tails off this past Sunday

Schuyler Callihan

Top Offensive Performers in Panthers' Loss to Minnesota

These three guys played well enough for the Panthers to win

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Report Card: Offense vs Vikings

Grading out how the Panthers' offense performed in their week 12 loss to Minnesota

Schuyler Callihan

Matt Rhule Provides Update on D.J. Moore's Injury

Panthers' wide receiver D.J. Moore recently had x-rays done to see if there was any damage to his ankle

Schuyler Callihan

Chinn Solidifies Case for Defensive Rookie of the Year vs Vikings

The young star is the clear frontrunner after his record-breaking performance

Jason Hewitt

BREAKING: Panthers Place DE Yetur Gross-Matos on COVID-19 List

Gross-Matos is the first player to be placed on the Panthers' COVID list since October 23rd

Schuyler Callihan

What Teddy Bridgewater Said Following the Loss to Minnesota

Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater discusses the team's week 12 loss

Schuyler Callihan