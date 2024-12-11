Carolina Panthers projected to pick 'elite athlete' with first-round pick in 2025 NFL draft
The Carolina Panthers continue to lose close games. It's frustrating, but it has pushed them higher and higher on the draft board. At one point, they were heading outside the top 10, but they're now picking fourth. With that pick, they've been predicted to land an exceptional athlete at edge rusher to bolster their defense.
Carolina Panthers projected to land Abdul Carter
Though the Carolina Panthers' edge rush has been better in recent weeks thanks to DJ Wonnum's return, it's still not a strongsuit and it features two older players. Both Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowneyare under contract next year, but they need youth and a long-term cornerstone there. That's where Abdul Carter comes in per Bleacher Report.
"Carter is an elite athlete, which gives him a high ceiling as a pass-rusher at the next level," the official scouting report states. "His get-off is very impressive as he explodes off the line of scrimmage and can win with speed around the edge when times up the snap. Also, he's shown a decent dip-rip move and the potential to develop a stick move as an inside counter with his movement skills."
This could give the Panthers the chance to develop Carter, who is a bit of a raw prospect. He's not ready to dominate the NFL next, but Clowney could be a perfect mentor. He could play behind Wonnum and Clowney for a year, learn, develop, and be ready to use his elite athleticism to help the Panthers' struggling defense.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers vs. Cowboys: NFL experts make picks for Week 15 matchup
Bryce Young starting to resemble Cam Newton in one unfortunate way
Dave Canales still sounds like he’d rather have Andy Dalton starting
Bryce Young’s off-script play-making is resurgent QB’s defining trait