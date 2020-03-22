Carolina Panthers Free Agency Tracker

The Carolina Panthers are at the dawn of a new age. The team has cleared house by firing long time head coach Ron Rivera, will reportedly release Cam Newton and are allowing several other key free agents to walk this offseason.

Carolina’s second-year owner David Tepper has taken an initiative to start fresh and build this team from the ground up. Tepper and Panthers general manager Marty Hurney hired Matt Rhule as their new head coach to captain the team’s ship as they embark on a new era. "Look at Rhule’s history," Tepper said. "He constructed winning programs at Temple and Baylor and he will build an elite program here."

As Tepper said to in a letter to Panthers’ season ticket holders in late February, "It takes time to build things up the right way, and sometimes you have to do a little tearing down before moving forward.” Carolina’s recent offseason moves have reflected that sentiment.

The Panthers must be quite conservative this offseason as they are strapped with the NFL’s largest amount of dead money at north of $46 million. For the most part, the team has largely made offers to younger plays on inexpensive ‘prove it’ deals that a rebuilding team like themselves can afford to gamble on.

Here is a free agency tracker to keep Panthers fans updated with the latest moves the team has made this offseason from free agency signs, departures, and Panthers free agents who have yet to ink a deal.

Panthers Free Agency Signings

QB Teddy Bridgewater - Signed a three-year, $63 million deal with Panthers.

DE Stephen Weatherly - Signed two-year, $12.5 million deal with Panthers.

DL Chris Smith - Signed a one-year deal with Panthers.

OL John Miller - Signed a one-year, $4 million deal with Panthers.

CB Juston Burris - Signed a two-year, $8 million deal with Panthers.

WR Keith Kirkwood - Signed a one-year deal with Panthers.

WR/KR Pharoh Cooper - Signed a one-year deal with Panthers.

TE Seth DeValve - Agreed to a deal with Panthers.

WR Seth Roberts - Agreed to a deal with Panthers.

S Tre Boston - Re-signed with Panthers on a three-year, $18 million deal.

QB Kyle Allen - Re-signed with Panthers on a one-year deal.

Panthers Free Agency Departures

G Greg Van Roten - Signed a three-year deal with the New York Jets.

S Eric Reid - Released by Panthers.

LB Bruce Irvin - Agreed to a deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

CB James Bradberry - Signed three-year, $43.5 million deal with the New York Giants.

DE Mario Addison- Agreed to a three-year, $30.4 million deal with the Buffalo Bills.

DL Vernon Butler Jr. - Agreed to two-year, $16 million deal with the Buffalo Bills.

DL Gerald McCoy - Agreed to three-year, $20 deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

S Colin Jones - Released by Panthers.

TE Greg Olsen - Signed one-year, $7 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

Panthers Free Agents Who Have Not Signed New Deals

DT Dontari Poe - Panthers did not pick up 2020 option.

CB Ross Cockrell

WR Jarius Wright - Panthers did not pick up 2020 option.

CB Javien Elliot

WR Chris Hogan

DE Wes Horton

G Daryl Williams

DT Kyle Love

NT Stacey McGee

