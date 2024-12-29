All Panthers

Carolina Panthers inactives: Jaycee Horn among three starters ruled out vs. Buccaneers

A full list of who is out for today's game between the Panthers and Buccaneers.

Schuyler Callihan

In the penultimate game of the 2024 season, the Carolina Panthers will be short a few starters and key players, particularly on the defensive side of the football.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn has been downgraded from doubtful to out after missing the entire week of practice with a hip injury. Linebacker Josey Jewell will miss his fourth game of the year as he's dealing with a concussion and quad injury. And then, on offense, right tackle Taylor Moton will be unavailable thanks to a knee.

Five of the six Panthers who were labeled as "questionable" on the final injury report of the week, LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee/elbow), WR Xavier Legette (hip/wrist), DL A'Shawn Robinson (knee/illness), LB D.J. Wonnum (shoulder/knee), and OL Damien Lewis (illness/ankle) have been cleared to play. Running back Chuba Hubbard was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, ending his season.

Below is the full list of inactives for today's game in Tampa Bay.

Carolina Panthers

CB Jaycee Horn

WR Deven Thompkins

QB Jack Plummer (third quarterback)

S Jordan Fuller

LB Josey Jewell

OT Taylor Moton

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB Shaquil Barrett

OL Royce Newman

TE Cade Otton

QB Michael Pratt

LB Jose Ramirez

WR Sterling Shepard

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

The Panthers and Buccaneers will get things kicked off at 1 p.m. EST on CBS.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

