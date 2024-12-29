Carolina Panthers inactives: Jaycee Horn among three starters ruled out vs. Buccaneers
In the penultimate game of the 2024 season, the Carolina Panthers will be short a few starters and key players, particularly on the defensive side of the football.
Cornerback Jaycee Horn has been downgraded from doubtful to out after missing the entire week of practice with a hip injury. Linebacker Josey Jewell will miss his fourth game of the year as he's dealing with a concussion and quad injury. And then, on offense, right tackle Taylor Moton will be unavailable thanks to a knee.
Five of the six Panthers who were labeled as "questionable" on the final injury report of the week, LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee/elbow), WR Xavier Legette (hip/wrist), DL A'Shawn Robinson (knee/illness), LB D.J. Wonnum (shoulder/knee), and OL Damien Lewis (illness/ankle) have been cleared to play. Running back Chuba Hubbard was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, ending his season.
Below is the full list of inactives for today's game in Tampa Bay.
Carolina Panthers
CB Jaycee Horn
WR Deven Thompkins
QB Jack Plummer (third quarterback)
S Jordan Fuller
LB Josey Jewell
OT Taylor Moton
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Shaquil Barrett
OL Royce Newman
TE Cade Otton
QB Michael Pratt
LB Jose Ramirez
WR Sterling Shepard
S Antoine Winfield Jr.
The Panthers and Buccaneers will get things kicked off at 1 p.m. EST on CBS.
