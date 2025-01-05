All Panthers

Carolina Panthers inactives: Robert Hunt, six others to sit season finale vs. Falcons

A look at who is out for today's game between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers are set to close out the 2024 campaign on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.

Dave Canales' squad is already beat up at key spots such as running back, linebacker, and corner, but today, they'll have to replace one of their most consistent players on the entire roster, right guard Robert Hunt, who has been downgraded from questionable to out as he nurses a knee injury.

As for the Falcons, they will be without one of their top wide receivers, Darnell Mooney, who is sidelined due to a shoulder injury. Mooney is second on the team in receptions (64), receiving yards (992), and receiving touchdowns (5), trailing only Drake London in all three categories.

Moments ago, both teams released their full list of inactives for today's game.

Carolina Panthers

CB Jaycee Horn

WR Deven Thompkins

QB Jack Plummer (third quarterback)

WR Velus Jones Jr.

S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

LB Josey Jewell

OG Robert Hunt

Atlanta Falcons

CB Kevin King

ILB JD Bertrand

DL Brandon Dorlus

OL Elijah Wilkinson

OT Brandon Parker

WR Darnell Mooney

The Panthers and Falcons will kick things off at 1 p.m. EST. The action will be televised on CBS.

