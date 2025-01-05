Carolina Panthers inactives: Robert Hunt, six others to sit season finale vs. Falcons
The Carolina Panthers are set to close out the 2024 campaign on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dave Canales' squad is already beat up at key spots such as running back, linebacker, and corner, but today, they'll have to replace one of their most consistent players on the entire roster, right guard Robert Hunt, who has been downgraded from questionable to out as he nurses a knee injury.
As for the Falcons, they will be without one of their top wide receivers, Darnell Mooney, who is sidelined due to a shoulder injury. Mooney is second on the team in receptions (64), receiving yards (992), and receiving touchdowns (5), trailing only Drake London in all three categories.
Moments ago, both teams released their full list of inactives for today's game.
Carolina Panthers
CB Jaycee Horn
WR Deven Thompkins
QB Jack Plummer (third quarterback)
WR Velus Jones Jr.
S Lonnie Johnson Jr.
LB Josey Jewell
OG Robert Hunt
Atlanta Falcons
CB Kevin King
ILB JD Bertrand
DL Brandon Dorlus
OL Elijah Wilkinson
OT Brandon Parker
WR Darnell Mooney
The Panthers and Falcons will kick things off at 1 p.m. EST. The action will be televised on CBS.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young skyrockets in final NFL QB rankings for Week 18
Panthers predicted to draft Texas Longhorns quarterback in 2025
Underrated Carlina Panthers receiver leads the NFL in this stat
How high and how low Panthers could pick in the 2025 NFL draft