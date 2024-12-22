All Panthers

Carolina Panthers inactives: Seven ruled out for home finale vs. Arizona Cardinals

A full list of who is out for today's game between Carolina and Arizona.

Schuyler Callihan

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers are aiming to get off the schneid Sunday afternoon as they take on the Arizona Cardinals in the final home game of the season.

Carolina got some good news this morning as outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (illness/knee), defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson (knee), WR David Moore (concussion), OL Robert Hunt (illness), and OL Ikem Ekwonu (illness) are all cleared and available to play after being labeled as questionable on Friday.

They will, however, be without center Cade Mays and wide receiver Xavier Legette. Mays was added to the team's injury report this morning with an illness and will likely be replaced by Brady Christensen in the starting lineup.

Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for this afternoon's game.

Carolina Panthers

WR Xavier Legette

S Jordan Fuller

CB Shemar Bartholomew

WR Velus Jones Jr.

CB Akayleb Evans

OL Cade Mays

OL Brandon Walton

Arizona Cardinals

LB Mack Wilson

S Jammie Robinson

RB Trey Benson

OL Paris Johnson Jr.

OL Christian Jones

TE Travis Vokolek

WR Xavier Weaver

The Panthers and Cardinals will get things kicked off at 1 p.m. EST. The action will be televised on FOX.

Published
