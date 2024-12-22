Carolina Panthers inactives: Seven ruled out for home finale vs. Arizona Cardinals
The Carolina Panthers are aiming to get off the schneid Sunday afternoon as they take on the Arizona Cardinals in the final home game of the season.
Carolina got some good news this morning as outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (illness/knee), defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson (knee), WR David Moore (concussion), OL Robert Hunt (illness), and OL Ikem Ekwonu (illness) are all cleared and available to play after being labeled as questionable on Friday.
They will, however, be without center Cade Mays and wide receiver Xavier Legette. Mays was added to the team's injury report this morning with an illness and will likely be replaced by Brady Christensen in the starting lineup.
Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for this afternoon's game.
Carolina Panthers
WR Xavier Legette
S Jordan Fuller
CB Shemar Bartholomew
WR Velus Jones Jr.
CB Akayleb Evans
OL Cade Mays
OL Brandon Walton
Arizona Cardinals
LB Mack Wilson
S Jammie Robinson
RB Trey Benson
OL Paris Johnson Jr.
OL Christian Jones
TE Travis Vokolek
WR Xavier Weaver
The Panthers and Cardinals will get things kicked off at 1 p.m. EST. The action will be televised on FOX.
