Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/15

The Carolina Panthers (3-2) are returning home this week to take on the Chicago Bears (4-1). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle)

Tyler Larsen (illness)

OL MIchael Schofield (not injury related)

Limited

CB Donte Jackson (toe)

Brian Burns (concussion)

DL Zach Kerr (toe)

WR Curtis Samuel (knee)

Full Participant

WR Pharoh Cooper (neck)

CB Eli Apple (hamstring)

