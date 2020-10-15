SI.com
AllPanthers
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/15

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers (3-2) are returning home this week to take on the Chicago Bears (4-1). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle)

Tyler Larsen (illness)

OL MIchael Schofield (not injury related)

Limited

CB Donte Jackson (toe)

Brian Burns (concussion)

DL Zach Kerr (toe)

WR Curtis Samuel (knee)

Full Participant

WR Pharoh Cooper (neck)

CB Eli Apple (hamstring)

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Stewart Talks Life & Football with All Panthers on SI

A quality conversation with one of Carolina's all-time greats

Jason Hewitt

PanthersAnalyst

Carolina Panthers Center Tyler Larsen DNP at Thursday's Practice (Illness)

Backup center for the Carolina Panthers, Tyler Larsen, did not practice today due to an illness

Schuyler Callihan

WEEK 6 PREVIEW: Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears

The Panthers look to extend their winning streak to four games this Sunday.

Schuyler Callihan

Robby Anderson is the Key That Unlocked Panthers' Offense

Robby Anderson has been the Panthers' leading receiver and Teddy Bridgewater's favorite target throughout the first five games of the season.

Josh Altorfer

Contender or Pretender? ESPN's Louis Riddick Offers Thoughts on Panthers

After a 3-2 start, the Carolina Panthers are starting to gain some national attention.

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Not Ready to Activate RB Christian McCaffrey

The return of Christian McCaffrey is close, but not ready to happen just yet.

Schuyler Callihan

What Kawann Short Injury Means For the Future

This is another devastating setback in Short's career

Jason Hewitt

BREAKING: Panthers DL Kawann Short Ruled Out for the Season

The veteran of the defensive line will miss the remainder of the 2020 season

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Enter NFL's Intensive Protocol Following Positive Test of Falcons Player

Carolina will hold all virtual meetings as they enter the NFL's intensive protocol

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Depth Chart vs Chicago Bears

Full look at the Carolina Panthers week six depth chart

Schuyler Callihan