Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/21

The Carolina Panthers (3-3) will be back on the road this week as they travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints (3-2). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

None

LIMITED

CB Donte Jackson (toe)

DL Zach Kerr (toe)

OL John Miller (ankle)

WR Curtis Samuel (knee)

FULL PARTICIPANT

CB Eli Apple (hamstring)

RB Trenton Cannon (neck)

RB Mike Davis (ankle)

Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

K Joey Slye

OL Trent Scott

