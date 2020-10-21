Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/21
Schuyler Callihan
The Carolina Panthers (3-3) will be back on the road this week as they travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints (3-2). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.
DNP
None
LIMITED
CB Donte Jackson (toe)
DL Zach Kerr (toe)
OL John Miller (ankle)
WR Curtis Samuel (knee)
FULL PARTICIPANT
CB Eli Apple (hamstring)
RB Trenton Cannon (neck)
RB Mike Davis (ankle)
Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list
K Joey Slye
OL Trent Scott
