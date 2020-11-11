SI.com
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/11

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers (3-6) will return home this week to play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder)

OT Russell Okung (calf)

TE Ian Thomas (not injury related)

DE Stephen Weatherly (finger)

LIMITED

RB Reggie Bonnafon (ankle)

S Juston Burris (rib)

S Jeremy Chinn (knee)

DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder)

FULL

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle)

CB Donte Jackson (toe)

