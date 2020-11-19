SI.com
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/19

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers (3-7) are preparing to play host to the Detroit Lions (4-5) this Sunday. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

CB Donte Jackson (toe)

RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder)

OL John Miller (knee/ankle)

OT Russell Okung (calf)

LIMITED

QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee)

S Sam Franklin (ankle)

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (shoulder)

DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder)

TE Chris Manhertz (shoulder)

LB Tahir Whitehead (rib)

FULL

RB Mike Davis (thumb)

CB Rasul Douglas (ankle)

