Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/19
Schuyler Callihan
The Carolina Panthers (3-7) are preparing to play host to the Detroit Lions (4-5) this Sunday. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.
DNP
CB Donte Jackson (toe)
RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder)
OL John Miller (knee/ankle)
OT Russell Okung (calf)
LIMITED
QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee)
S Sam Franklin (ankle)
DE Yetur Gross-Matos (shoulder)
DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder)
TE Chris Manhertz (shoulder)
LB Tahir Whitehead (rib)
FULL
RB Mike Davis (thumb)
CB Rasul Douglas (ankle)
