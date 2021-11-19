Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/19

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    The Carolina Panthers (5-5) will be back at Bank of America Stadium this Sunday when they play host to Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team (3-6). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

    QUESTIONABLE

    CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III (toe)

    NO GAME STATUS

    DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (foot)

    LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)

    CB Rashaan Melvin (hand)

    DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle)

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/19

