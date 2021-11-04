Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/4

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    The Carolina Panthers (4-4) will be back at Bank of America Stadium this Sunday when they play host to the New England Patriots (4-4). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

    DNP

    CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III (toe)

    LIMITED

    QB Sam Darnold (concussion/right shoulder)

    FULL

    LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (ankle)

    G Pat Elflein (hamstring)

    T Cam Erving (knee)

    CB Stephon Gilmore (quad)

    CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder)

    WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (concussion)

    C Matt Paradis (knee)

    LB Shaq Thompson (foot)

