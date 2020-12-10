Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/10

The Carolina Panthers (4-8) return home this weekend to take on the Denver Broncos (4-8) on Sunday at 1 p.m. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

OL Dennis Daley (concussion)

CB Rasul Douglas (not injury related)

EDGE Marquis Haynes (illness)

RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder/thigh)

LB Chris Orr (illness)

LIMITED

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (non-injury related)

FULL PARTICIPANT

S San Franklin (ankle)

CB Donte Jackson (toe)

DE Efe Obada (knee)

RB Rodney Smith (thigh)

