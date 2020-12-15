Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/15

The Carolina Panthers (4-9) will hit the road this weekend to take on the Green Bay Packers (10-3) on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Tuesday's practice.

Limited

S Tre Boston (hamstring)

OL Dennis Daley (concussion)

DE Austin Larkin (shoulder)

OL Russell Okung (calf)

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh)

Full participation

DL Derrick Brown (ankle)

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle)

DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder)

DE Efe Obada (knee)

CB Troy Pride Jr. (ankle)

TE Ian Thomas (abdomen)

