Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/17

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers are barreling towards their week two clash with the high-powered Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense.

 A couple of changes were made today as Yetur Gross-Matos' injury was officially changed from just an eye injury to a concussion - he is now in concussion protocol. Defensive tackle Kawann Short missed practice Wednesday, but was able to do some work during today's practice.

Below is a full list of today's injury report:

DNP

OG Dennis Daley (ankle)

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (concussion)

Limited

DT Kawann Short (foot)

Full Participation

WR Pharoh Cooper (ribs)

CB Donte Jackson (ankle)

LB Shaq Thompson (groin)

DE Stephen Weatherly (hamstring)

by

