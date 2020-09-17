Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/17

The Carolina Panthers are barreling towards their week two clash with the high-powered Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense.

A couple of changes were made today as Yetur Gross-Matos' injury was officially changed from just an eye injury to a concussion - he is now in concussion protocol. Defensive tackle Kawann Short missed practice Wednesday, but was able to do some work during today's practice.

Below is a full list of today's injury report:

DNP

OG Dennis Daley (ankle)

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (concussion)

Limited

DT Kawann Short (foot)

Full Participation

WR Pharoh Cooper (ribs)

CB Donte Jackson (ankle)

LB Shaq Thompson (groin)

DE Stephen Weatherly (hamstring)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.