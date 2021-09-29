September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Carolina Panthers Injury Report - 9/29

The latest on the Panthers injury front.
Author:
Publish date:

The Carolina Panthers (3-0) will be back in action this Sunday as they travel back to the Lone Star State, this time, to battle the Dallas Cowboys. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring)

LIMITED

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle)

OG John Miller (shoulder)

FULL

WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (thumb)

CB CJ Henderson (groin)

DT Phil Hoskins (not injury related)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16621665_168388579_lowres
News

Carolina Panthers Injury Report - 9/29

34 seconds ago
USATSI_16739783
GM Report

Should Panthers be Concerned About Latest Christian McCaffrey Injury?

7 hours ago
USATSI_16788614_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Cowboys

7 hours ago
USATSI_16745922_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Place S Juston Burris on Injured Reserve

7 hours ago
USATSI_16812693_168388579_lowres
GM Report

What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances vs the Cowboys

7 hours ago
zoom_1
GM Report

WATCH: Tommy Tremble Press Conference 9/27

Sep 27, 2021
zoom_2
GM Report

WATCH: Jeremy Chinn Press Conference 9/27

Sep 27, 2021
zoom_0
GM Report

WATCH: Jermaine Carter Jr. Press Conference 9/27

Sep 27, 2021