Carolina Panthers Injury Report - 9/29

The Carolina Panthers (3-0) will be back in action this Sunday as they travel back to the Lone Star State, this time, to battle the Dallas Cowboys. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring)

LIMITED

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle)

OG John Miller (shoulder)

FULL

WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (thumb)

CB CJ Henderson (groin)

DT Phil Hoskins (not injury related)

