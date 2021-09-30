September 30, 2021
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/30

The latest on the Panthers injury front.
The Carolina Panthers (3-0) will be back in action this Sunday as they travel back to the Lone Star State, this time, to battle the Dallas Cowboys. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring)

DT Phil Hoskins (not injury related)

LIMITED

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle)

OG John Miller (shoulder)

FULL

WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (thumb)

CB CJ Henderson (groin)

OT Cameron Erving (knee)

LB Shaq Thompson (back)

