Carolina Panthers Injury Report/Game Status vs Saints

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers (3-3) will be back on the road this week as they travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints (3-2). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday, which details the game status of injured players.

QUESTIONABLE

CB Eli Apple (hamstring)

OL John Miller (ankle)

CB Donte Jackson (toe)

WR Curtis Samuel (knee)

ACTIVE

K Joey Slye and OT Trent Scott activated from reserve/COVID list.

Reserve/COVID List

CB Rasul Douglas

