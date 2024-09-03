Panthers move on from 2024 free agent signing in surprising move
K'Lavon Chaisson, we hardly knew thee.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have released the veteran pass rusher, digging their hole on the edge even deeper. Chaisson was signed to a one year, $2,500,000 contract this offseason in an effort to make up for the pass rush production that left the franchise in the offseason.
After an offseason of work with the team, Carolina decided that Chaisson was not the answer at outside linebacker in the lead up to week one. Vying for a starting spot alongside Jadeveon Clowney that was ripe for the taking, Chaisson failed to make a splash this summer, leaving him looking for a job with the regular season just days away.
He came to the NFL with a rich pedigree. Chaisson was drafted by the Jaguars with a first round by in 2020, but failed to make an impact in Jacksonville as he only accrued five sacks in four seasons. He was not offered a second contract by Jacksonville upon completion of his rookie deal, making him a free agent in 2024. The Panthers swooped in and signed the first round pick, but have decided to send him back out on the open market at the very end of the preseason. Chaisson played a total of 27 snaps in two preseason games, only accruing a single tackle in his limited action.
There are now four outside linebackers on the roster. The aforementioned Jadeveon Clowney, second-year run specialist DJ Johnson, preseason star Eku Leota, and waiver claim Jamie Sheriff. An unhearlded bunch who will be set after Derek Carr in New Orleans on Sunday. A corresponding move has yet to be announced, but there are some options available for a Panthers team that just doubled down on their need for EDGE players.
