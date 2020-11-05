Carolina Panthers Mid-Term Report Card: Defense

The Carolina Panthers finished the first eight games of the season at 3-5. They lost the first two games followed by a three-game win streak and then a three-game losing streak. The previous two seasons Carolina was a streaky team getting off to great starts but ending poorly. Head Coach Matt Rhule will look to establish more consistency in the second half of the year. The Panthers have one of the youngest defensive units in the entire NFL. They have exceeded expectations at times and showed tremendous potential. They have also given up too many big plays and struggled to get off the field on third downs. There is definitely still time for the defense to turn things around but we will be grading strictly on the game film thus far.

Here is how the Panthers' defense grades out through eight games:

Coaches: B-

Matt Rhule and GM Marty Hurney went into the 2020 NFL draft with one thing and one thing only on their minds. Defense. They used all seven of their selections on defensive players and for the most part, this has been the right call. First-round pick Derrick Brown has been a great run stopper. Second-round pick Jeremy Chinn has stepped in and served as a do-it-all player. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow has implemented a system that ranks 15th overall in yards allowed in the league. Not too shabby for the limited experience that this team has. The Panthers are smack dab in the middle of just about every important defensive statistic. The coaching staff has done a great job at scheming each week so that Carolina's defensive weaknesses can be overcome.

Defensive Line: C+

Second-year edge rusher Brian Burns has taken that next step into becoming a feared pass rusher in the league. While he doesn't always take down the opposing quarterback, he is consistently disrupting the timing of the offense. Derrick Brown has been an upgraded run-stopper but the group altogether has struggled to limit opposing rushing attacks. Losing Kawann Short to another season-ending injury has hurt this unit. The potential for an elite defensive line is being put in place in Carolina. It's obvious that Hurney and Rhule have bought into the inside out approach to building their defense. This unit is young and fans should be excited about how much they can improve as the season goes on.

Linebackers: D

The Panthers have struggled severely to replace legendary linebacker Luke Kuechly to put it kindly. Tahir Whitehead has been below average in run-stopping and even worse in coverage on passing plays. Shaq Thompson has been a little bit better but is a long way from the replacement to Kuechly that Carolina envisioned him being. Rookie Jeremy Chinn has stepped in and helped this unit but he is traditionally a safety and can only do so much. While the front of the defense is loaded with potential and trending up, the jury is still out on the second level. It's not that Whitehead and Thompson lack the talent it's just that they seem to be out of position far too often. It will be interesting to see how Rhule and Snow tailor their scheme in the second half of the year to help their linebackers out.

Secondary: B

Coming into the season the biggest concern on defense was the secondary. This is ironic given that they grade out as the top unit in our mid-season grades. Free-agent addition Rasul Douglas has solidified the group and his impact cannot be overstated. Cornerbacks Donte Jackson and Corn Elder have also greatly exceeded expectations. Safety Tre Boston has basically picked up where he left off last year by being the Panthers' last line of defense. Last week the Panthers were burned by Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons but they were without Douglas. Carolina has been able to limit opposing receivers to under 100 yards receiving in half of the team's eight games. They have stepped up and played effectively in a league that trends more and more to throwing the football.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Josh Altorfer at @jaltorfer1.