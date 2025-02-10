Panthers must aggressively pursue this underrated Eagles star
The Carolina Panthers have a bevy of needs heading into the NFL offseason, and while their primary concern may be finding more weapons for Bryce Young, they also badly require a pass rusher.
The Panthers' pass rush took a massive hit last year when they lost star edge rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants in a sign-and-trade. Yes, Carolina added Jadeveon Clowney in free agency, but it certainly wasn't enough to make up for the loss of Burns.
It's an area the Panthers must address this offseason, and if you watched the Super Bowl on Sunday night, you surely saw one player Carolina should aggressively pursue in free agency: Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat.
Sweat was absolutely dominant in the Eagles' win over the Kansas City Chiefs, racking up six tackles and 2.5 sacks. His impact went beyond what we saw in the box score, too.
Clearly, the 27-year-old would comprise a terrific addition for a Panthers squad that managed just 32 sacks on the season. He registered 41 tackles and eight sacks on the year as a whole, and back in 2021, he made a Pro Bowl.
Of course, the question is how much Sweat will cost.
Sweat's price surely increased thanks to his brilliant performance in the Super Bowl, and with Carolina not having a ton of cap room, it could make things complicated.
Still, the Florida State product will be one of the best pass rusher available next month, and with the Panthers creeping toward a potential NFC South run, it would strongly behoove them to make a move for Sweat.
