BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Place RB Christian McCaffrey on Injured Reserve

Moments ago, the Carolina Panthers announced that star running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) has been placed on the injured reserve list. By being placed on injured reserve, McCaffrey will miss at the minimum three games.

McCaffrey exited this past Sunday's game vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter and is being labeled as a high ankle sprain. Head coach Matt Rhule said on Monday that he expected McCaffrey to miss multiple weeks and several reports stated that he would miss anywhere from 4-6 games. McCaffrey commented on the injury on Monday and said he is going to do everything he can to get back quickly.

"They say 4-6 weeks, well that's a challenge to me," McCaffrey said. "Hopefully I can get back a lot earlier than that, but I'm going to attack this just like I attack anything else and go from there."

After two weeks of play, McCaffrey leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns (4) and is 11th in rushing yards (156). This week will be the first time since entering the NFL that McCaffrey has missed a game. Veteran backup Mike Davis is expected to assume the starting role in his absence.

As a corresponding move, the Panthers removed offensive lineman Chris Reed off the COVID-19 list and placed him on the active roster.

