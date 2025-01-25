Panthers fill massive need in projected superstar trade
The Carolina Panthers finished with the worst defense in NFL history this past year, and a big reason for that was due to how much they struggling in defending the run.
The Panthers were gashed for 179.8 rushing yards per game this season, which ranked last in the league. They weren't great at getting to opposing quarterbacks, either, finishing with just 32 sacks.
In a perfect world, Carolina would be able to find a player who fills both needs, and Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports has an intriguing idea for the club: Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.
"Jadeveon Clowney will probably return alongside Derrick Brown so they should add another ferocious talent like Simmons," Palacios wrote. "This could fortify the trenches for Carolina as this new three-set lineman could be enough to set other offenses on fire and head back to the postseason."
There was some speculation that Simmons could be dealt back at the trade deadline, but the Titans ultimately held onto him.
Simmons is under contract through 2027, so he would have significant value in a potential trade.
Here is the problem, though: the Panthers do not have a ton of cap room, and Simmons is slated to earn $17.5 million in base salary next season.
It seems hard to imagine Carolina would blow that much cap room on one player heading into an offseason where it has so many critical needs, especially considering how much draft capital it would take to pry Simmons away from Tennessee.
Plus, the Titans don't really have to trade Simmons. He is under team control for the next three seasons, so they can definitely wait it out with him if they so please.
All in all, this probably isn't a very likely trade scenario for the Panthers.
