Panthers should pursue this pass rusher instead of Myles Garrett
We are sure to hear endless speculation that the Carolina Panthers could pursue a trade for Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett, but it just doesn't make too much sense.
Garrett has openly stated that he wants to contend for a Super Bowl now, and the Panthers would be unable to provide him with that opportunity.
Instead, Carolina should look for younger, more affordable pieces, which is why the Panthers should turn to Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo.
Odeyingbo is one of the best-kept secrets hitting the free-agent market this offseason.
The 25-year-old wasn't brilliant in 2024, finishing with just 31 tackles and three sacks. However, he posted 17 quarterback hits, an indication that he was wreaking some havoc in the backfield.
Plus, the season prior, Odeyingbo racked up 38 tackles, eight sacks, a couple of forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries, stamping his name among the most interesting young pass rushers in football.
The Vanderbilt product was selected by the Colts in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and while he hasn't exactly posted elite numbers, he has flashed considerable potential throughout the first four years of his career and seems primed for a breakout campaign in 2025.
Carolina doesn't have a ton of cap room heading into free agency, but it may be able to nab Odeyingbo on a team-friendly contract.
The Panthers totaled just 32 sacks this past year, so they definitely need to address their stable of pass rushers. While Garrett may be tempting, it just isn't going to happen, but there are plenty of other intriguing pass rushers for Carolina to consider.
Odeyingbo is definitely one of them.
