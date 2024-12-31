Carolina Panthers getting reinforcements at running back for season finale
Last week, the Carolina Panthers could not run the ball. With no Chuba Hubbard, who accounts for nearly a third of the entire offense, the Panthers had to take a deep dive through the depth chart to find anyone who could take a handoff.
That led to multiple carries for Raheem Blackshear and Mike Boone, neither of whom are truly NFL-level running backs. Hubbard was placed on IR, which means he's not playing this week, either. Jonathan Brooks was already there. Fortunately, another injured back should return this week to provide some semblance of a running game.
Miles Sanders will be activated for the Panthers finale
After getting obliterated and being unable to run the ball, the offense in Week 18 should improve for the Carolina Panthers. Miles Sanders should play after missing the last six games with an ankle injury. WCNC reporter Nick Carboni said, "RB Miles Sanders has been cleared to play and will practice this week. He was actually cleared late last week but Dave Canales said it wasn't with enough time to fully prepare him for playing Sunday."
Sanders has found himself buried on the depth chart in his Carolina tenure. Brought in by Scott Fitterer as part of the 2023 offseason overhaul, Sanders has largely been a bust in Carolina. He was quickly replaced by Chuba Hubbard, and then the Panthers even drafted Jonathan Brooks to take over Sanders' backup spot.
The tables have turned a bit, because the Panthers desperately need a healthy running back this weekend. After six weeks and a bye week out of the lineup, Sanders should have fresh legs to try and run all over the Atlanta Falcons.
