JUST IN: Panthers Release Unofficial Depth Chart for Week One
Schuyler Callihan
The Carolina Panthers officially released their depth chart Monday evening for their week one matchup vs the Las Vegas Raiders.
OFFENSE
QB: Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier OR P.J. Walker
RB: Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon
LWR: DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, Brandon Zylstra
RWR: Robby Anderson, Seth Roberts, Pharoh Cooper
TE: Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson
FB: Alex Armah
LT: Russell Okung, Greg Little
LG: Dennis Daley
C: Matt Paradis, Tyler Larsen
RG: John Miller, Michael Schofield
RT: Taylor Moton, Trent Scott
DEFENSE
LDE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes, Shareef Miller
LDT Kawann Short, Zach Kerr
RDT: Derrick Brown, Bravvion Roy
RDE: Yetur Gross-Matos, Stephen Weatherly, Efe Obada
LOLB: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford
MLB: Tahir Whitehead, Adarius Taylor
ROLB: Jermaine Carter Jr. OR Jeremy Chinn
LCB: Donte Jackson, Corn Elder
RCB: Troy Pride Jr., Rasul Douglas, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III
FS: Tre Boston, Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield
SS: Juston Burris, Sam Franklin
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Joey Slye
P: Joseph Charlton
KO: Joey Slye
LS: J.J. Jansen
H: Joseph Charlton
PR: Pharoh Cooper, DJ Moore
KR: Pharoh Cooper, Trenton Cannon
