JUST IN: Panthers Release Unofficial Depth Chart for Week One

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers officially released their depth chart Monday evening for their week one matchup vs the Las Vegas Raiders. 

OFFENSE

QB: Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier OR P.J. Walker

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon

LWR: DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, Brandon Zylstra

RWR: Robby Anderson, Seth Roberts, Pharoh Cooper

TE: Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson

FB: Alex Armah

LT: Russell Okung, Greg Little

LG: Dennis Daley

C: Matt Paradis, Tyler Larsen

RG: John Miller, Michael Schofield

RT: Taylor Moton, Trent Scott

DEFENSE

LDE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes, Shareef Miller

LDT Kawann Short, Zach Kerr

RDT: Derrick Brown, Bravvion Roy

RDE: Yetur Gross-Matos, Stephen Weatherly, Efe Obada

LOLB: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford

MLB: Tahir Whitehead, Adarius Taylor

ROLB: Jermaine Carter Jr. OR Jeremy Chinn

LCB: Donte Jackson, Corn Elder

RCB: Troy Pride Jr., Rasul Douglas, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

FS: Tre Boston, Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield

SS: Juston Burris, Sam Franklin

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Joey Slye

P: Joseph Charlton

KO: Joey Slye

LS: J.J. Jansen

H: Joseph Charlton

PR: Pharoh Cooper, DJ Moore

KR: Pharoh Cooper, Trenton Cannon

