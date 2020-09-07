JUST IN: Panthers Release Unofficial Depth Chart for Week One

The Carolina Panthers officially released their depth chart Monday evening for their week one matchup vs the Las Vegas Raiders.

OFFENSE

QB: Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier OR P.J. Walker

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon

LWR: DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, Brandon Zylstra

RWR: Robby Anderson, Seth Roberts, Pharoh Cooper

TE: Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson

FB: Alex Armah

LT: Russell Okung, Greg Little

LG: Dennis Daley

C: Matt Paradis, Tyler Larsen

RG: John Miller, Michael Schofield

RT: Taylor Moton, Trent Scott

DEFENSE

LDE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes, Shareef Miller

LDT Kawann Short, Zach Kerr

RDT: Derrick Brown, Bravvion Roy

RDE: Yetur Gross-Matos, Stephen Weatherly, Efe Obada

LOLB: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford

MLB: Tahir Whitehead, Adarius Taylor

ROLB: Jermaine Carter Jr. OR Jeremy Chinn

LCB: Donte Jackson, Corn Elder

RCB: Troy Pride Jr., Rasul Douglas, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

FS: Tre Boston, Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield

SS: Juston Burris, Sam Franklin

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Joey Slye

P: Joseph Charlton

KO: Joey Slye

LS: J.J. Jansen

H: Joseph Charlton

PR: Pharoh Cooper, DJ Moore

KR: Pharoh Cooper, Trenton Cannon

