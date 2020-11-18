Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Detroit Lions
Schuyler Callihan
The Carolina Panthers (3-7) will look to snap their five-game losing streak this Sunday when they play host to the Detroit Lions (4-5) at 1 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium. The team released its depth chart ahead of this week 11 matchup, but note that this is subject to change as some players may not be able to play due to injury.
OFFENSE
QB: Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier OR P.J. Walker
RB: Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon
WR: DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, Pharoh Cooper
WR: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra
TE: Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson
FB: Alex Armah
LT: Russell Okung, Greg Little
LG: Chris Reed, Dennis Daley, Michael Schofield
C: Matt Paradis, Tyler Larsen
RG: John Miller, Dennis Daley, Michael Schofield
RT: Taylor Moton, Trent Scott
DEFENSE
DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr., Austin Larkin
DT: Zach Kerr
DT: Derrick Brown, Bravvion Roy
DE: Yetur Gross-Matos, Efe Obada
WILL: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford
MIKE: Tahir Whitehead, Jermaine Carter Jr.
SAM: Jeremy Chinn, Jermaine Carter Jr.
CB: Donte Jackson, Corn Elder
CB: Rasul Douglas, Troy Pride Jr., Stanley Thomas-Oliver III
SS: Justin Burris, Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson, Sean Chandler
FS: Tre Boston, Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Joey Slye
P: Joseph Charlton
KO: Joey Slye
H: Joseph Charlton
PR: Pharoh Cooper, DJ Moore
KR: Pharoh Cooper, Trenton Cannon
LS: J.J. Jansen
