Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Detroit Lions

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers (3-7) will look to snap their five-game losing streak this Sunday when they play host to the Detroit Lions (4-5) at 1 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium. The team released its depth chart ahead of this week 11 matchup, but note that this is subject to change as some players may not be able to play due to injury.

OFFENSE

QB: Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier OR P.J. Walker

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon

WR: DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, Pharoh Cooper

WR: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra

TE: Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson

FB: Alex Armah

LT: Russell Okung, Greg Little

LG: Chris Reed, Dennis Daley, Michael Schofield

C: Matt Paradis, Tyler Larsen

RG: John Miller, Dennis Daley, Michael Schofield

RT: Taylor Moton, Trent Scott

DEFENSE

DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr., Austin Larkin

DT: Zach Kerr

DT: Derrick Brown, Bravvion Roy

DE: Yetur Gross-Matos, Efe Obada

WILL: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford

MIKE: Tahir Whitehead, Jermaine Carter Jr.

SAM: Jeremy Chinn, Jermaine Carter Jr.

CB: Donte Jackson, Corn Elder

CB: Rasul Douglas, Troy Pride Jr., Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

SS: Justin Burris, Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson, Sean Chandler

FS: Tre Boston, Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Joey Slye

P: Joseph Charlton

KO: Joey Slye

H: Joseph Charlton

PR: Pharoh Cooper, DJ Moore

KR: Pharoh Cooper, Trenton Cannon

LS: J.J. Jansen

