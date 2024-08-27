All Panthers

Carolina Panthers reveal initial 53-man roster for 2024 NFL season

The first look at the 2024 Carolina Panthers' roster.

Schuyler Callihan

Aug 24, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) reacts to scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter pre-season game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) reacts to scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter pre-season game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports / Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Cuts have officially been made and the Carolina Panthers' roster is down to just 53 players. A few surprising moves were made, including the release of wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. and veteran tight end Jordan Matthews - each had strong showings in training camp and preseason play.

Below, you'll find the Carolina Panthers' initial 53-man roster, broken down by position.

Offense

QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton

RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear

WR: Adam Thielen, Dionbtae Johnson, Jonathan Mingo, Xavier Legette, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, David Moore, Jalen Coker

TE: Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Ian Thomas

OL: Ikem Ekwonu, Damien Lewis, Austin Corbett, Robert Hunt, Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen, Chandler Zavala, Andrew Raym, Cade Mays, Yosh Nijman

Defense

DL: Derrick Brown, Shy Tuttle, A'Shawn Robinson, Nick Thurman, LaBryan Ray, Jaden Crumedy, Jayden Peevy

OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, DJ Johnson, K'Lavon Chaisson, Eku Leota

ILB: Shaq Thompson, Josey Jewell, Claudin Cherelus, Trevin Wallace

CB: Jaycee Horn, Michael Jackson, Troy Hill, D'Shawn Jamison, Chau Smith-Wade

S: Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Jammie Robinson, Demani Richardson

Special Teams

K Eddy Piñeiro, P Johnny Hekker, LS JJ Jansen

Several of the players who did not make the roster will be placed on waivers and if they go unclaimed, could end up back in Carolina on the practice squad.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Bryce Young stuck behind 2 rookies in Sporting News NFL QB rankings

NFC South rival says Panthers great Luke Kuechly was ahead of his time

Dave Canales gives interesting answer when asked about Panthers WRs 

3 potential trades involving Panthers camp MVP Terrace Marshall Jr.

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Home/News