Carolina Panthers reveal initial 53-man roster for 2024 NFL season
Cuts have officially been made and the Carolina Panthers' roster is down to just 53 players. A few surprising moves were made, including the release of wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. and veteran tight end Jordan Matthews - each had strong showings in training camp and preseason play.
Below, you'll find the Carolina Panthers' initial 53-man roster, broken down by position.
Offense
QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton
RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear
WR: Adam Thielen, Dionbtae Johnson, Jonathan Mingo, Xavier Legette, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, David Moore, Jalen Coker
TE: Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Ian Thomas
OL: Ikem Ekwonu, Damien Lewis, Austin Corbett, Robert Hunt, Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen, Chandler Zavala, Andrew Raym, Cade Mays, Yosh Nijman
Defense
DL: Derrick Brown, Shy Tuttle, A'Shawn Robinson, Nick Thurman, LaBryan Ray, Jaden Crumedy, Jayden Peevy
OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, DJ Johnson, K'Lavon Chaisson, Eku Leota
ILB: Shaq Thompson, Josey Jewell, Claudin Cherelus, Trevin Wallace
CB: Jaycee Horn, Michael Jackson, Troy Hill, D'Shawn Jamison, Chau Smith-Wade
S: Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Jammie Robinson, Demani Richardson
Special Teams
K Eddy Piñeiro, P Johnny Hekker, LS JJ Jansen
Several of the players who did not make the roster will be placed on waivers and if they go unclaimed, could end up back in Carolina on the practice squad.
